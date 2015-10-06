10 grenade throws you must know in CS:GO

Watch more recommended grenade tips featuring Cobblestone, Inferno, and Nuke.



In CS:GO, a good grenade is a key that turns a lock. Flashbangs open doors, blinding opponents so that your team can make entry to an area of the map. Grenades also close doors, blocking off a lane with smoke or fire to discourage movement.

Part of becoming a better CS:GO player means mastering individual techniques that will help you survive the game's most common situations. For this week, we're concerned with everyday plays on Dust2, Mirage, and Cache, three of the most-played maps in the rotation. If you play CS:GO even a few dozen hours, you'll have hundreds of opportunities to execute these plays, and knowing the right 'nade for the right situation can be the difference between death and your best round ever.

Naturally, you'll make most of these grenade throws as the Terrorists, the attacking team in CS:GO’s defusal maps. Terrorists necessarily have to change the state of the game in order to win.

de_dust2

Situation: Moving into Long A from Terrorist spawn

Situation: As the CTs, blocking an early A rush without running all the way to long A

Situation: From CT spawn, crossing mid to avoid getting AWPed

Situation: Rushing into B as the Terrorists from tunnel

de_mirage

Situation: Gaining control of mid as the Terrorists

Situation: Entering A from ramp as the Terrorists

Situation: Attacking B from apartments as the Terrorists, smoking off bench

de_cache

Situation: Attacking A as the Terrorists, blocking off truck and a portion of mid

Situation: Attacking A as the Terrorists, blocking off truck and a portion of mid

Situation: Flashing or molotoving bombsite A ('quad') from squeaky door as the Terrorists

PC Gamer Pro is a new channel dedicated to esports and competitive gaming. Check back every day for exciting, fun and informative articles about League of Legends, Dota 2, Hearthstone, CS:GO and more. GL HF!