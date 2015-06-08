Get better at movement in CS:GO

Movement tip #1: Levitate, and never, ever touch the ground.

The vast majority of CS:GO players are focused on getting better at aiming. Being able to click on heads really well is the sexiest aspect of the game—everyone wants to be like KRiMZ or GeT_RiGhT and wire impossible, highlight reel-worthy headshots.

In actuality, the vast majority of CS:GO players would benefit most from focusing on improving the way they move, on adopting new techniques, on learning how movement influences accuracy, when and when not to crouch, and so on.

Movement is an easy thing to take for granted, but like most areas of Counter-Strike, movement is its own discipline, something that takes a mixture of techniques, knowledge, and intuition do do well. Forcing yourself to sit through a few minutes of video tutorials can unlock some epiphanies about bad habits and how to take your game to the next level. To that end, I've collected some recommended videos on movement below.

Strafing and shooting

Crouching vs. walking

How to throw grenades quickly

How to bunnyhop