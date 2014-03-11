Crytek to show off CryEngine Linux support at GDC

Can it run Crysis? If you're using Linux, the answer will eventually be “yes.” The German developer behind the first Far Cry and the Crysis series announced that it will show off its impressive CryEngine running natively on Linux for the first time during GDC.

It's not licensed by as many developers as, for example, Epic Game's Unreal Engine, but State of Decay , Xbox One's Ryse, and MechWarrior Online are some of the games built with CryEngine, which is good news for Linux users and future Steam Machine owners.

We knew that Crytek was working with Linux as far back as July 2013, when it posted a job opening for a programmer responsible for creating a Linux version of its 3D engine. Crytek didn't say in the announcement what game it will demo or if it will create Linux versions of its existing line-up, but it did say it will show off its free-to-play shooter Warface and a brand new mobile title, The Collectables.

It should be a pretty interesting GDC for Linux this year. AMD will be there to talk more about Mantle, its low-level API that could potentially support Linux down the line, and Nvidia will also be at the show, presenting a session about “Porting Source to Linux” with Valve's Rich Geldreich.