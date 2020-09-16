Crysis Remastered tech trailer shows off its 8k settings compared to the original

After announcing the "Can it run Crysis?" ultra mode with just one screenshot a few days ago, Crytek and Saber Interactive decided to show Crysis Remastered off in action one last time ahead of its September 19 launch.

The 8K tech trailer puts a spotlight on some of the new upgrades, including global illumination (SVOGI), high-quality textures of up to, you guessed it, 8K (including an 8K nanosuit), enhanced particle effects and ray tracing.

There are no specs available for the 8K mode, but with naming the mode after the meme it helped create, it's clear Crytek plans to uphold its reputation of hardware busting with the remaster.