Crysis Remastered patch promises a performance boost on high-end PCs

"Can it run Crysis?" was a remarkably enduring meme that reflected the impossible demands that Crytek's 2007 FPS put on PCs of the day. It's still so well-known that Crytek used it as the name for the highest graphics setting in the recently-released Crysis Remastered. And, in keeping with tradition, Crytek predicted that the short, honest answer to that question is, once again, "no."

That may still be the case, but a new patch released today should help those with the appropriate hardware to at least get a little closer to the goal. The 1.3.0 update, detailed on Reddit, makes a number of performance improvements and fixes aimed at tightening up the experience on high-end PCs. Here's what's been changed:

Improvements made to the performance of AMD based systems where ray tracing is set to Very high.

Improvements made to the Optimal settings option in graphics settings. The selections should now be more in line with your pc's capabilities.

Fixed some lighting that was missing in-game when the shadow quality setting was set to "Very high" or "Can it run Crysis".

Improvements made to raytracing when set to "very high".

Improvements made to look of the water in different instances for RTX GPUs (glare looks more natural, removed glowing artifacts/grain effect).

Fixed an issue that resulted in a decrease of ~10fps when using Borderless over windowed or fullscreen.

Fixed an issue that caused the framerate to drop when crawling through the body of a dead enemy.

Fixed a memory leak that could occur at the beginning of Recovery - Village.

Fixed an issue where launching the game with HDR enabled could cause artifacts to appear during cutscenes.

Unfortunately, there's still no sign of the one feature we really miss, the ability to manually save, which seems like a pretty major oversight given that it was present in the original. Hopefully we'll get it at some point in the not-too-distant future—Crysis Remastered didn't let players lean or quick-throw grenades when it launched either, but Crytek managed to squeeze it in shortly after.

The update makes a big bundle of general bug fixes, too—you can see the whole list below.