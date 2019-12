The Crysis 2 "Be Fast" trailer doesn't do much to show of the nanosuit's super-speed abilities, but it does show some ridiculously pretty explosions and some ninja grenade throwing. If you fancy having a play with the nanosuit's super powers, check out the recently fixed Crysis 2 mutliplayer demo . The game's due out March 22 in the US, and March 25 in Europe.