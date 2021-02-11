Cryptocurrency mining surge has this 1.3KW EVGA PSU on sale outside of China for the first time

Famed PSU and graphics card manufacturer EVGA offers a 1300W PSU specifically for mining, the EVGA 1300 M1 80 PLUS Gold, but so far it's only seen a release in China. However, as cryptocurrency mining comes back into fashion, it's since been made available over at Newegg in the US.

As far as I can see you won't find it listed on the US EVGA site but you can see a full listing for the EVGA 1300 M1 over on the EVGA China website. It comes with a 7-year warranty, 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, and a fully modular design capable of powering up to six graphics cards at a time.

That warranty is a few years shy of the 10-year one offered with EVGA's G-line PSUs, those which are intended for overpowered PCs. The mining PSU will be expected to run 24/7, though, which perhaps goes some way to explaining the slightly less optimistic outlook.

As for the connections, the PSU bears striking resemblance to most high-powered PSUs. There are two fewer SATA power and only one CPU power, which limits this PSU for high-performance PCs somewhat, but the rest of the unit is largely the same to a 1300W G2 unit or G+.

Perhaps the biggest difference between this model and EVGA's others is the lack of fancy packaging. Just a standard box will do for miners, and to be honest I'd be happy with that all-round if it meant less waste.

It's available in the US from Newegg (via Vortez.net ) for a total of $294.99, down from $299.99. That's a little pricier than the list price of the G+ on the EVGA store, and the same as the G2, but both of those PSUs are sold out. Going off Newegg's ballooned list prices, the M1 is actually the cheapest of the lot.

It appears as though the M1 has been on sale on the Chinese EVGA store since at least August 2020, yet only seems to have recently been made available by a third-party seller on Newegg in the US.

The product is remains listed on the official EVGA store in China alone, however, and I don't suspect we'll see it pop up elsewhere anytime soon.

I'd take a guess that hardware companies, such as EVGA, are likely a little more hesitant to dive headfirst on mining demand this time around, for fear of a crash leaving themselves oversupplied with mining gear nobody wants anymore.

Nvidia and AMD famously overstocked cheaper graphics cards during the initial 2017–2018 boom and bust cycle, leaving tons of unwanted graphics cards floating in the channel that impacted both companies' earnings for the next few quarters, if not admittedly a little longer. And nobody wants to go down that road again.