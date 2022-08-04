Crypt of the Necrodancer studio stealth-reveals a sequel

Audio player loading…

The hit rhythm roguelike Crypt of the Necrodancer (opens in new tab) got a major update in July—its first such update in five years (opens in new tab). Today developer Brace Yourself Games went one step further with the launch of new DLC called Synchr (opens in new tab)ony, and the surprise announcement of a brand-new game in the series.

First things first: The Synchrony DLC is a big one, adding a trio of new characters to the game, co-op and competitive online multiplayer for up to eight players (complete with rollback architecture, which helps eliminate issues with lag and packet loss), and full mod support, along with a built-in mod portal. There are also new enemies, items, traps, shrines, an all-new PvP mode, and a whole pile of balance tweaks and fixes. It's a major overhaul by any measure.

But is that all? No, it is not.

I hope you didn't think the new DLC was all we had up our sleeves pic.twitter.com/GKz6acxTNSAugust 4, 2022 See more

Stick around to the end of the Sychrony trailer and you'll see something else entirely: A logo for Rift of the Necrodancer, "a new standalone rhythm game in the Necrodancer universe."

There's no more detail on it at this point, unfortunately, but just the fact that it's happening is very good news in its own right.

(Image credit: Brace Yourself Games)

I've reached out to Brace Yourself Games for more information on Rift of the Necrodancer and will update if I get any—frankly I'm not too optimistic on that front (you don't do a stealth game announcement and then spill the details to the first guy who comes knocking) but you don't know unless you ask.

In the meantime, if you're curious about Crypt of the Necrodancer, this is a good time to pick it up: It's currently on sale on Steam (opens in new tab) for $3/£2/€3—80% off the regular price. That's a pretty sweet price for a game we called "a beautifully designed, tough, and cheerful roguelike" in an 87% review.