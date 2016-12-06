Crusader Kings II: Monks and Mystics DLC announced

Well, I know what's going to be in my nightmares tonight: the face of the guy from Crusader Kings II's latest trailer, a visage that appears to be haunted by regret, by confusion, or by worries that he left the gas on back in his muddy hovel. CKII has some new DLC on the way! And it bolsters its religious aspect with the introduction of societies (secret or otherwise).

Here's a trailer that tells you nothing, but that features the above face in all its horrified glory:

There's no release date yet, other than "coming soon", but you can read up about Monks & Mystics in the YouTube description, or indeed on the official site. The main thing is that "characters can join monastic orders, secret cults and Gnostic heresies. As the society gains members, it gains power and prestige for its leaders. Societies open new actions for characters and can lead to new event paths".

Can someone buy this DLC and found the secret order of the No-Homers, please? (They're allowed to have one.)