Crucial's 250GB M.2 SSD is just $34 right now

The best SSDs for gaming are becoming cheaper and cheaper, even some of the best NVMe SSDs. If you don't need the blazing-fast performance that NVMe SSDs offer, and you have a spare M.2 slot on your PC, here's a great deal: Crucial's 250GB MX500 M.2 drive is just $34 right now on Newegg.

The drive in question is limited to SATA speeds (up to 560 MB/s seq. reads and 510 M/s seq. writes), so don't confuse it for faster NVMe drives, like the Samsung 970 EVO. However, it's still an excellent drive that should be fast enough for most people, and it wont take up precious space inside your PC case like a 2.5-inch SSD would.

