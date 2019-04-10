Crucial's 1TB MX500 SSD is just $117 right now

The 1TB Crucial MX500 has been one of the best SSDs for gaming for a while, thanks to its excellent performance and value. As with most SSDs, it has slowly dropped in price over the past year, and now you can get it for just $117 at B&H Photo. That's one of the lowest recorded prices for this drive, and just $0.12 per GB.

The MX500 is one of the best SATA SSDs available, with sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 510 MB/s. It uses a Silicon Motion SM2258 controller, and supports AES-256 data encryption. The drive currently goes for around $130, so this deal is $13 off the usual price. While it's not as quick as one of the best NVMe SSDs, it's a huge upgrade from a traditional HDD.

It's not clear when the required coupon code will stop working, so if you're interested, you might want to hurry. If you need more space, the 2TB drive is $225 ($25 off) with the same code.

Crucial 1TB MX500 | $116.99 ($13 off)

This is one of the best SATA SSDs around, and is a great choice for any gaming PC. Enter promo code BHNAB19 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at B&H (Posted: 4/10)

