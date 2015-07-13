Crashlands is a strange action-RPG with a cool trailer

I wrote last year, for a different site, about an indie mobile game developer named Sam Coster, who was simultaneously battling advanced cancer and developing, along with his brother Seth—collectively calling themselves Butterscotch Shenanigans—the most ambitious game of his career. Entitled Crashlands, it, like their other games, was being made for mobile platforms, which would be why you haven't heard of it (or anything else they've done) here. But there was talk at the time about a "possible future" for the game on the PC, and that future has now come to pass.

Crashlands actually got the greenlight on Steam back in June, less than 48 hours after it went on the block. You'll play as Flux Dabes, an intergalactic delivery truck driver who comes to grief when her ship is torn to shreds by an alien searching for useful technology. "Crashlanded on Woanope, you must fight, tame, craft, quest, bossfight, and adventure your way to domination of all the things so that you and JuiceBox, your trusty sidekick/supervisor/robotic cargo palette, can send a message to the Bureau of Shipping and get those damn packages delivered!"

Crashlands is the Butterscotch boys (which now includes third brother Adam) first PC game, but they've made some really great mobile games over the past few years, and based on the trailer it looks like the intense action and bizarre humor that marked those previous efforts will persist as they "shift toward platform agnosticism." Crashlands is expected to be ready for release later this summer. Find out more at Crashlands.net.