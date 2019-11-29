Corsair's K95 Platinum mechanical keyboard is just $120 right now

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

The Black Friday deals are coming in, and if you're in the market for a new keyboard, this discount might interest you. Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum keyboard is now just $119.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. That's a discount of $50 from the usual cost, and the lowest recorded price yet.

The K95 Platinum has been a firm favorite of ours since its launch in 2017, as it includes an anodized brushed aluminium frame, per-key RGB backlighting, Cherry MX Speed switches, six programmable macro keys, and 8MB of internal storage for retaining macros and lighting effects.

The keyboard also has dedicated volume and multimedia keys, which you don't always see these days. It's important to note this is the version with Cherry MX Speed switches—Corsair sells multiple variants of the K95 with different switches, so don't confuse this with other models. For more great keyboard discounts, check out our massive PC gaming deals roundup.

