Corsair's H115i RGB Platinum is a fantastic CPU cooler and it's just $100

Do high CPU temps having you feeling a bit hot under the collar? You can cool your jets (and your processor) with a new cooler, and for our money, the best CPU cooler is Corsair's H115i RGB Platinum. We felt that way even before it went on sale, and now you can grab it from Newegg for just $99.99.

That's a $70 discount, after you factor in the $30 coupon code (enter 93XRK34 at checkout) and the $30 mail-in-rebate. It doesn't always sell for the full asking price, but it's usually not that far off, either. Case in point, Amazon currently has it listed for $157.58.

Stay cool Corsair H115i RGB Platinum | $169.99 $99.99 after rebate at Newegg (save $70)

This is our favorite CPU cooler, and we recommend it even at its full price, let alone when it's on sale for $70 below MSRP. Just be sure to use coupon code 93XRK34 at checkout, and cash in that $30 mail-in-rebate for the full discount.View Deal

This is an all-in-one liquid cooler, in black trim (there's also a white model available, but it's not on sale). While not obvious from the model name, it sports a 280mm radiator with a pair of 140mm fans attached, and should fit inside most cases (including some of the more compact mid-towers).

RGB lighting is on full display here. There are 16 individually controlled RGB lights on the pump, and the two fans light up as well. This allows for some neat effects, provided you own a case with a side window to show it off all that fancy lighting.

Beyond its good looks, the H115i RGB Platinum offers excellent cooling, which is the most important characteristic. It's also compatible with a wide range of sockets, including Intel's LGA 1200, 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1366, 2011, and 2066, and AMD's AM4, AM3, AM2, sTRX4, and sTR4.