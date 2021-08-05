Corsair's 5000D is a fantastic PC case and it's down to just $100

Corsair's 5000D is on sale again, just as it was last month, so you have another opportunity to bring it home for a steep discount—Woot (owned by Amazon) is selling it for $99.99 right now, and this time around, you can choose the black or white model (last time only the white version was on sale).

Woot's listing indicates that is a 33% savings over its $149.99 list price, but the MSRP is actually higher, at $164.99. It often sells for the full MSRP, too, as is the case currently at Amazon and Newegg. So you're saving $65 with this deal, and getting a great case.

Great Mid-Tower Case Corsair 5000D Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Case | Black or White | $164.99 $99.99 at Woot (save $65)

It's easy to build a PC inside Corsair's 5000D, which offers up ample space behind the motherboard tray to hide excess cabling. When you're finished, there's a tempered glass side panel to show off your craftsmanship.View Deal

We like the case so much that we chose a variant for one our recently revamped performance testing rigs, the top-end $3,000 'dream machine' setup. Ours is the Airflow model, but if you prefer a cleaner looking front panel and are willing to sacrifice a bit of ventilation, the regular 5000D that is on sale here is still an excellent choice.

The best PC cases are ones that are easy to build in, and this one fits the bill. It's also roomy for a mid-tower, with enough space to accommodate two 360mm radiators. The case comes with two 120mm AirGuide fans installed, and you can add up to ten more, or equip it with up to four 140mm fans.

Also convenient is a relatively wide space (25mm) behind the motherboard tray to route and tuck away cables. This is especially helpful, considering there is a tempered glass side panel to show off your neatly assembled build.