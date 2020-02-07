Corruption 2029 is a dystopian tactics game from the Mutant Year Zero team

Mutant Year Zero developer Bearded Ladies has revealed its next game, and you won't need to wait long to play it. Corruption 2029 is another tactical affair, but instead of mutant animals, you'll be controlling super soldiers sent to rescue America from a totalitarian regime. Timely! It's due out in just over a week, on February 17.

The sci-fi soldiers, angular helmets and dystopian setting make it look a bit more XCOM than Mutant Year Zero, but the latter's focus on stealth will apparently be returning. One of the best parts of Mutant Year Zero was setting up before a fight, scouting and finding sniper spots or other ways you can get the drop on the enemy, and you'll be able to do the same in Corruption 2029.

It looks like the squad will be sent into discrete missions, just like XCOM, rather than exploring the world in real-time, like Mutant Year Zero. What you do between missions, growing your squad, upgrading them—that's still a mystery.

I'm glad the stealth stuff's sticking around, but there's nothing else in the trailer that stands out that much. For a game that's launching imminently, there aren't that many details yet, but hopefully we'll get to see some more gameplay before it appears.

Sure to please everyone, it will be launching exclusively on the Epic Games Store. In the meantime, check out some screenshots.

(Image credit: Bearded Ladies)

