Conker making his debut on PC

I'd call him a 'legendary' gaming character, but come on - he's not really. Regardless, Conker of the Bad Fur Day, originally on N64, is making his way to the PC.

But he's not getting his own full game, and he's not having his latest (likely poo-ridden) adventures crafted by original creators Rare: this is a Project Spark creation, made by Team Dakota.

The Conker add-on pack launches on April 23 through the Project Spark marketplace, and will allow those who pick it up to create your own Conker-themed experience using the 300-plus assets in the sweary squirrel's mould.

Those who can't be bothered making stuff will also be provided for, with Conker's Big Reunion offering a bunch of episodic, pre-made content set some 10 years after the events of Conker's Bad Fur Day.

Because canonical consistency is the most important aspect of Conker...

Project Spark is only compatible with Windows 8.1 at the time of writing, so only those on this particular OS will be able to partake in the drunken squirrel's new escapades.