Company of Heroes 2 open beta deploys today

Relic hope to drop fresh reinforcements into upcoming RTS Company of Heroes 2, battering the game's multiplayer servers into submission with a steady stream of recruits. And to ensure they don't run out of fresh-faced rookies, they're launching the game's open beta later today. Enlistees will get two weeks to try out a number of maps and modes, before being forced to surrender on June 18th.

The open beta will provide players with six maps, across competitive and cooperative modes, and allow them to test the first 45 levels of progression and Intel Bulletins (minor buffs that make you marginally more effective against specific units.) All progression will be carried over to the full game, as long as it's purchased within 60 days of the June 25th launch.

Given their recent history , I'll just assume that there's a trailer to be embedded... No! There's not! In which case, we'll have to make do with a quote: "We have been working hard since the Closed Beta balancing and improving all areas of the game as well as adding new matchmaking servers," says the game's producer, Greg Wilson. "COH2 has had one of the most successful Beta programs we've ever run at Relic and the support of the fans has been a critical factor in making the game more balanced and stable for launch."

Currently there's no information on where to go to sign up for the beta. Presumably you'll be wanting to keep an eye on Steam and the Company of Heroes 2 website .