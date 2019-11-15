Company of Heroes 2 is free to keep forever this weekend on Steam

You've got another opportunity to pick up Company of Heroes 2 for free this weekend. Just head over to Steam, add it to your library, and the base game is yours to keep forever.

Relic Entertainment is holding a franchise-wide sale on Company of Heroes through this weekend. Now through Sunday at 6 pm GMT, you'll be able to grab Company of Heroes 2 for free. Then you'll have until Sunday November 24 to grab any Company of Heroes game or DLC at 75 percent off.

For instance, you might want to pick up Ardennes Assault, an excellent and exciting expansion for Company of Heroes 2 that covers the Battle of the Bulge and landed on our list of Best Depictions of World War 2.

Company of Heroes 2 has been free before, both on Steam and the Humble Store, but if for some reason you've missed it in the past, you have another opportunity now. Just remember to stay warm out there on the Eastern Front.