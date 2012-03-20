Command a menacing metal beast with our World of Tanks giveaway

World of Tanks favors leaders—the kind that can assess a battlefield in the blink of an eye, then relay orders to their teammates that'll secure a decisive victory. But what if you're a born leader who refuses to spend money for better equipment? That's where we come in. We've teamed up with our buddies at GamesRadar to bring you the World of Tanks sweepstakes , where five lucky winners will be bestowed with the following munitions:



1,000 Gold

14 Days premium membership

200,000 credits

M22 Locust Tank

Why wait for the best machinery when you could win it in an instant? Simply fill out the form on GR's giveaway website , then practice trying to contain the glee you'll feel from decimating your enemies with the smoking gun on the M22 Locust.