Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4: Everything we know

CoD: MW season 4 is dropping soon, and following Infinity Ward's trailers and detailed leaks shared by the community, we have a good idea of what may be around the corner. New weapons and maps are almost certainly on the cards, but the real buzz is around the game's next operator, who is likely to be fan-favourite, Captain John Price. Trouble is brewing in Verdansk, and it appears that CoD: MW season 4 is about to dig deeper into the turmoil erupting across its landscape.

While we can glean plenty from Infinity Ward's heavy hints, there's also leaked information that may establish a clearer picture of what's to come. In other words, some of this information is not final and subject to change, but I'll be updating this article as official news comes to light. Anyway, with its release just days away, here's everything we know about Call of Duty: MW season 4.

You don't have to wait long for more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare content: The CoD MW season 4 release date is June 3. This doesn't give you long to finish grinding through the last few tiers on your current battle pass and prepare for the upcoming developments in Verdansk, so you best get cracking.

To help you on your way, Infinity Ward is running a double XP event until 11pm PT on June 2. This includes double weapon XP and double battle pass tier progression for all MW and Warzone players. Maps like Shipment and Shoot House are available 24/7 during this time, and the Death Domination and Drop Zone modes have their own playlists.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 Captain Price: Will he be the next operator?

Infinity Ward has been hinting at Captain Price's return for a while and the tweet below confirms that he'll be involved in season 4. The latest trailer puts the bearded wonder in the spotlight, teasing that he's up next to join Modern Warfare's's operator roster.

In the trailer, Price mentions a "business trip" with "some old comrades" and concludes the video aboard the plane we're used to parachuting from in Warzone. The final shot also shows Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick—from MW's campaign—standing next to Price, which suggests that he may feature as a playable operator, too.

Modern Warfare's story has been woven into its campaign, Spec Ops, and, more recently, into Warzone. If you need a refresher on what's happened so far, get yourself up to speed with the detailed breakdown posted on Activision's blog. If you're just after the highlights, Mr. Z is still a notable threat, and chemical weapons are primed for use across Verdansk. Price has been called upon to handle the situation with his task force. The trailer even features a fast cut to a nuclear warhead that looks very similar to what's been found in one of the Warzone bunkers.

The Captain is reporting for duty.Join Price in the Season Four fight kicking off June 3 in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/ojtOvyk6DCMay 27, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 battle pass

More character biographies are scheduled over the next few days, so expect some more information on who else is destined to feature in season 4 shortly. It's likely that season 4 will follow a similar approach to operators as previous instalments. That means that new operators should be available via season 4's battle pass.

If the season 4 battle pass is structured similarly to its predecessors, it'll feature a new operator, 100 tiers, and will cost 1000 COD Points, which equates to $9.99/£8.39. The battle pass bundle—which includes 20 tier skips—is usually priced at 2400 CP ($19.99/£16.79). The pass gives you plenty of opportunities to earn more COD Points, so if you grind far enough you could land the next battle pass without having to part with more cash.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 weapons

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galil and Vector—referred to as the Fennec—could be the next guns joining CoD MW's arsenal, and the new story trailer gives us the briefest glimpse of them.

Redditor u/JeaneJWE posted a long list of news on weapons, operators, and maps mined from the most recent patch, TheXclusiveAce also compiled the highlights into a video. This includes details on potential attachments for each new weapon, spanning stocks, barrels and magazines. Other guns including the Rytec AMR, G28, and AN-94 also reportedly cropped up in the new code, as well as references to melee weapons such as the Akimbo Blades and Akimbo Baton. YouTuber, nickcool2901 has since uploaded a short video showing the alleged Fennec, Akimbo Blades, Rytek AMR and Galil in action.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 maps

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that the 'season 4' heading at the end of Infinity Ward's latest trailer reveals a portion of the beloved Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map, Scrapyard. This map already exists in Verdansk on the periphery of the Zhokov Boneyard area, but its presence in the trailer suggests it could return in its Multiplayer form. This subtle inclusion adds further substance to u/JeaneJWE's leak, which lists Scrapyard among the five new multiplayer maps that could emerge in season 4:

Scrapyard

Oilrig

Broadcast

Garden

Harbor

As well as four possible Gunfight maps:

Drainage

Train

Trench

Townhouse

Most of this information is based on names lifted from the most recent patch, but as a few of these areas have already appeared in Warzone, they hold some clout. If the leaked information is true, it's best to assume we won't see them all at once.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 Warzone: What's changing in battle royale?

Duos have already launched for Warzone. We're currently spoilt for choice with a healthy battle royale playlist that spans solos, duos, trios, quads, and Plunder quads.

New modes have also been outlined in u/JeaneJWE's leak. 'Juggernaut', 'Jailbreak', and 'TDM Anywhere' are highlighted as potential upcoming Warzone options. According to the report, Juggernaut will challenge teams to compete for special crates in battle royale. Jailbreak is rumoured to redeploy players in the Gulag at specific times. TDM Anywhere has fewer details, but its name reveals that it's some form of deathmatch.

We already know that Warzone will connect the different CoD series, and a previous leak claims that Call of Duty is heading to the Cold War next. With the recent revelations in Warzone's bunkers, and an Activision blog post outlining the potential for "global thermonuclear war", if the planned "extraction operation is compromised", it seems as though there are still more secrets to be unearthed in Infinity Ward's free-to-play battle royale. One thing's for sure: Warzone isn't leaving us anytime soon, but we'll likely watch it evolve to welcome in another CoD sub-franchise.

Will Call of Duty: Warzone duos be everything we hoped for?

The community has been requesting Warzone duos for months, so there's no excuse for your stats suffering in battle royale now. Will you and your teammate do yourselves proud as you take on Verdansk? Only time will tell.