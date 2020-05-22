Cloudpunk looks amazing in first-person mode

Cloudpunk's aggressively neon city is one of the best-looking videogame locales I've hung around in this year. Developer Ion Lands works magic with voxels, creating a place that I'd hate to live in but love to gawk at. And thanks to the upcoming first-person camera, I'll be able to gawk a lot more effectively.

When you're driving around, the camera currently follows your vehicle, and when you're wandering around it switches to a side-on perspective more evocative of platformers. You're always kept a fair distance away. The first-person switch is a pretty big leap, then, and the city looks completely transformed, even though the level design is apparently unchanged.

Added a first person camera to https://t.co/U3nPX3hJzF#gamedev #madewithunity #cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/9G80uqm0HxMay 22, 2020

According to studio head Marko Dieckmann, the new perspective does reveal some of the tricks the team used to craft the metropolis, but I think I can stomach seeing how the sausage is made if it means I can traipse around a striking cyberpunk city in first-person.

It's currently in the beta branch on Steam, but it will graduate to the live version soon.