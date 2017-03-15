Cliff Bleszinski offers his thoughts on Gears of War 4

In his review of Gears of War 4 last year, Wes wrote that he wished the instalment "didn't feel exactly like the kind of shooter campaign [he'd] played a dozen times since 2006". Turns out, the series co-creator Cliff Bleszinski – who is now developing LawBreakers with Boss Key Productions – feels vaguely the same way.

In an interview with Gamespot, Bleszinski says he enjoyed the game, though noted that it refrained from taking any risks – referencing Star Wars: The Force Awakens as a similar example. ""What [studio The Coalition] did was give the people what they want. He [Rod Fergusson] did the J.J. Abrams Episode VII.

"I've watched Episode VII five times," he continued. "I still get misty-eyed and get all excited but when I think objectively about it, I'm like, 'There wasn't a lot of risk there.' So I'm hoping they take a little bit more risk in the future."

As for Bleszinski's current game, LawBreakers, it's getting a closed beta testing period later this month. According to the studio, much has changed since the last time the game was available to play to the public, with Bleszinski saying "I want to make the character-based, first-person shooter for the Halo, Call of Duty, Battlefield crowd."