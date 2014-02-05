Civilization V: Complete Edition released in the US, will capture the rest of the world on Friday

Right now, the Humble Bundle has a pretty fantastic deal on some Sid Meier favourites . But for those just interested in Firaxis's most recent 4X strategy, the Civilization V: Complete Edition might be a more feature-rich bet.

No, not the Game of the Year Edition . That didn't feature either of the expansions. And no, not the Gold Edition . That didn't include the most recent Brave New World. This is the Complete Edition, offering the main game, both expansions, and all the DLC packs.

For list lovers, here's what you'll get:



Sid Meier's Civilization V

Sid Meier's Civilization V: Gods & Kings

Sid Meier's Civilization V: Brave New World

Civilization Pack: Babylon (Nebuchadnezzar II)

Civilization and Scenario Pack: Denmark – The Vikings

Double Civilization and Scenario Pack: Spain and Inca

Cradle of Civilization – Mediterranean map

Cradle of Civilization – Americas map

Civilization and Scenario Pack: Polynesia

Civilization and Scenario Pack: Korea

Wonders of the Ancient World Scenario Pack

Cradle of Civilization – Asia map

Cradle of Civilization – Mesopotamia map

Scrambled Continents Map Pack

Scrambled Nations Map Pack

Conquest of the New World Deluxe Scenario

Puzzlingly, I don't see mention of the Explorer's Map Pack in that list, which is strange given the "Complete" of the title. The Conquest of the New World Deluxe Scenario seems new, though, but could be an upgraded version of the Spain and Inca pack's scenario.

Here's the link , although it will only work in the US, with the international release not due until Friday.

According to GameInformer , an XCOM: Complete Edition is also planned for a March 4th release. Firaxis haven't detailed what it will include, but we can probably take a guess based on the word "Complete".

Update: 2K have released a new video detailing the Conquest of the New World Deluxe Scenario.