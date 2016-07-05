Civilization 6 wins Game Critics Award for Best PC Game at E3

The winners of the Game Critics Awards Best of E3 2016 have been announced, with the nod for Best PC Game of the show going to Civilization VI.

The Game Critic Awards are judged by representatives of “major global media outlets that cover the videogame business,” including—naturally—the handsome, erudite lads of PC Gamer, who cast their ballots based on their own Best of E3 Awards. To be eligible, a game must be on display somewhere on the E3 floor show, either publicly or privately, and “be shown in a hands-on playable format.” That means a minimum of five minutes of real-time operation on its native platform.

We spent some pre-E3 time with Civilization 6, which you can dig into here, and we've also got a good rundown of everything you need to know about it (so far, anyway). Other Game Critics Award winners on the PC include Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2, Forza 3, Steep, Inside, and Skylanders: Imaginators. The full list is below.

Best of Show

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

(Nintendo/Nintendo for Wii-U/NX)

Best Original Game

Horizon Zero Dawn

(Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4)

Best Console Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

(Nintendo/Nintendo for Wii-U/NX)

Best VR Game

Batman: Arkham VR

(Rocksteady/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent for PlayStation 4)

Best PC Game

Civilization VI

(Firaxis/2K)

Best Hardware/Peripheral

PlayStation VR

(Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Action Game

Battlefield 1

(DICE/EA for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Best Action/Adventure Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

(Nintendo/Nintendo for Wii-U/NX)

Best Role Playing Game

Final Fantasy XV

(Square-Enix for PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Best Racing Game

Forza Horizon 3

(Playground Games/Turn 10/Microsoft Studios for PC, Xbox One)

Best Sports Game

Steep

(Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Best Family Game

Skylanders: Imaginators

(Toys for Bob/Activision for PC, PS3/PS4, Xbox 360/Xbox One, Wii-U)

Best Online Multiplayer

Titanfall 2

(Respawn/EA for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Best Independent Game

Inside

(Playdead for PC, Xbox One)

Special Commendation for Graphics

God of War

(Sony Santa Monica/Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4)