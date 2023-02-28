Cities: Skylines and BattleTech developers will announce new games next week

Audio player loading…

Publisher Paradox Interactive will have an announcement stream next week showing off what their internal and published studios will be up to in 2023, including reveals of at least two brand new games and a teaser for a third. Those two new games will be from Harebrained Schemes, the studio behind the Shadowrun RPG trilogy and Battletech; and Colossal Order, the developers behind runaway city-building hit Cities: Skylines.

Cities: Skylines has been a wildly successful game, stepping into the void left after the collapse of the SimCity franchise. Skylines went on to sell more than 12 million copies by early 2022, all while spawning a thriving modding scene and selling dozens of DLC packs and expansions. Battletech, meanwhile, was a strategy gaming dark horse leveraging a once-thriving game setting, beating all expectations of quality. It's lead to a five-year renaissance for the nearly 40-year-old setting of tabletop and computer games including the venerable MechWarrior series.

The 2023 Paradox Announcement Show will take place on Paradox Interactive's Twitch (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab) channels on Monday, March 6 at 5PM GMT / 12PM Eastern / 9AM Pacific.

The show will also include a teaser of what Sweden-based Paradox's studio on the US west coast, Paradox Tectonic, has been up to. Paradox Tectonic is headed by industry veteran Rod Humble, who joined the company in 2019 (opens in new tab) to found it. Humble is best known for his work on The Sims 2 and 3 as well as Second Life.

Paradox also promises to reveal new expansions and gameplay updates for existing games, of which Paradox has quite a few. Stellaris, Europa Universalis 4, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings 3, and Victoria 3 are all in active development at the publisher. Age of Wonders 4 (opens in new tab) is due to release at the beginning of May.

Paradox will show off new games from its Paradox Arc publishing initiative, which in the last year and change dropped Surviving the Abyss (opens in new tab) and Across the Obelisk (opens in new tab).

“I don’t want to say we have too many announcements, but it’s hard to choose which one has me most thrilled,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive, in a press release.