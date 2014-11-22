Popular

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare gets free Steam weekend



Chivalry

'Chivalry' is a word which here means 'hitting men with swords until their arms fall off and their legs fall off and maybe they don't have a head'. It's sad that modern warfare has lost this sort of gallant behaviour, but at least it's alive and well in Torn Banner's multiplayer men-hitting action game. Chivalry: Medieval Warfare has had a few free Steam weekends before now, and now it has another one. Look at it there, all temporarily free to play for the next two-ish days. As is the custom, the game is also 75% cheaper if you'd like to keep it after your sworded time is up.

Our Chivalry review doesn't appear to be online, but I'm reliably informed that we gave it 81%. That's quite a bit higher than the score Andy Chalk doled out to its Deadliest Warrior DLC, which "has neither the depth nor the polish to stay in the fight for long".

