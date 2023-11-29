Cherry KC 200 MX review

Looking to target those who can stretch their cash a little when on a budget, the Cherry KC 200 MX is a sleek bit of kit that is easy to use, set up and jump into games in no time. It might be missing a wireless option and its keys do air a little on the sensitive side, however, for a product that's looking to satisfy both work and play, it does pretty damn well. Just don't expect anything game-changing.

Red and green must never be seen but black and bronze make a mean machine. This is the Cherry KC 200 MX, one of the first mechanical keyboards from the company to feature the new Cherry MX2A switches.

While mechanical keyboards have been around since the 1970s, providing a more durable typing experience, in recent years they've looked to address both day-to-day work life and gaming to create something that can suit both. That's what the Cherry KC 200 MX intends to achieve with anti-ghosting, NKRO (n-key rollover) as well as laser-etched and abrasion-proof ABS keycaps among other features, to help blend the lines further.

Starting with the unboxing process, it's great to see Cherry's packaging is now more minimal than ever. What we have now instead of lots of unnecessary plastic is a simple cardboard box with silk paper wrapping to keep the keyboard protected, which does the job yet I do wonder how safe it would be if your DPD driver was a bit reckless.

What I most appreciate about the Cherry KC 200 MX's design is how professional-looking it is, something that would fit just as well in an office environment as it would in a sleek home set-up. For anyone who prefers a minimalist approach over vibrant colours, this is a dream. Not to say it doesn't have any pop, with white LED indicators built into the Caps lock, Scroll lock and Num lock, giving it a fitting 'less is more' approach. Maybe adding those white lights on the back would have been a nice touch too but hey-ho.

KC 200 MX specs (Image credit: Future) Connection: USB Type-A

System: Windows 7/8/10/11

Dimensions: 430mm x 121mm x 39mm

Keys: 108

Keyboard colour: Black/Bronze

Weight: 830g

Price: $100 / £80 / €76 (+VAT)

Immediately your eyes are drawn to the anodised metal plate, which goes a long way to making what is effectively a budget-friendly-adjacent model feel extremely premium. The mixture of black and bronze does wonders in that respect too (Note: the White/Silver version is not available in the UK layout). Since it's currently paired with a Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE in my own personal set-up, it's actually convinced me to get something less flashy in the mouse department.

Its base is sturdy with equally withstanding keys that have, regrettably, taken one too many drops of my phone already – and still, no scratches or marks have surfaced. Cherry guarantees a service life of upwards of 100 million keystrokes (not that anyone is counting). That's why the build quality (weighting 830g) has impressed me most; nothing about it says cheap.

There are 108 keys: four of them being made up of volume controllers and a calculator option positioned in the top-right-hand corner. I often forget they exist but when I do they're a nice little time-saver. All of the F-keys serve one function, however, can be customised via the Cherry Keys software to create any personal shortcuts. The software is pretty basic but comes with plenty of options to jump into folders, multimedia or any specific web pages in one click.

When it comes to how much the Cherry KX 200 MX will set you back, expect an MSRP of £80 in the UK, €76 (plus VAT) in Europe and $100 in the US. As the manufacturer has stated that it is aiming for a "budget-sensitive" audience, the pricing is just above what I would consider in that range. That said, I'd be tempted to stretch that little bit extra for the quality and appearance here.

Set-up takes seconds. Just plug in the USB-Type A cable, let the PC complete its installation and everything is ready to use. Sadly, there's no wireless option whatsoever, a big omission considering the cost. I'd also question the point of the two legs on the back that when flipped are imperceptible to the standard stance since the 39mm height of the keyboard is adequate on its own.

The MX2A switches definitely fall into the tactile category for the most part. Every input offers a satisfying click noise that isn't too bothersome to the ears either. Cherry does offer separate 'Silent Red' switches for anyone who prefers a quieter experience. The inclusion of anti-ghosting and N-Key rollover goes a long way to reduce any input loss. In fact, it's not something I really noticed during my playtime so a huge plus.

For the past week, I've tested the Cherry KC 200 MX by spending many hours typing during the day before then putting it through its paces on an evening via the likes of Atlas Fallen, Ghostrunner and Apex Legends. Specifically, the lubricated switches for the latter helped to reduce friction and were a big improvement over my standard keyboard when it came to combat. Sure, it's impossible to verify but I did feel like I had the edge at times when it came to grabbing a weapon first, although that might have just been the excitement over a new shiny keyboard.

Similarly, hacking and slashing in Atlas Fallen came very naturally. I particularly felt the difference in landing those final blows, able to feel the keys spring in a rewarding fashion that made it that little bit sweeter. While not on the same level, typing out words (like these ones right here) offers a great bounce from the keys, making writing, in general, that little bit less strenuous when compared to the second-hand board I've been previously burned with. I shan't be going back.