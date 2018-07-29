Check out this new, flashy trailer for Jump Force, the Shonen Jump mash-up brawler

I haven't paid much attention to Jump Force since its E3 reveal, but judging by Luke's time with it—where he smashed Naruto to a pulp with Goku—it could be fun. It's a Shonen Jump mash-up fighter with characters from Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Death Note and Bleach, so there's bound to be at least a handful you like.

Bandai Namco released a new trailer this week, which you can see above. It certainly looks the part: every attack is accompanied by a shower of sparks, a beam of light or a whirlwind of colour.

Some of the special attacks, when the camera locks onto one of the characters for a moment, are particularly impressive—check out the giant flame explosion at 1:10. I get the feeling that it could be a demanding game to run.

It all comes down to how it feels to play, of course. Each attack button is linked to an auto-combo, which means that a fighting game novice like me can pick it up and feel powerful, but could remove some tactical depth. We'll find out when it's released next year.