Popular

Chasm, the procedurally generated RPG platformer, launches mid-year

By

It was Kickstarter-funded back in 2013.

Chasm is a procedurally generated Metroidvania which has been in development for quite some time. Initially Kickstarter-funded back in 2013, it attracted nearly $200,000, demonstrating that back in 2013 the thirst for games like this was real. Fast forward to 2018, Chasm finally has a release window.

It'll release this winter, or summer if you're in Australia, New Zealand or anywhere else in the southern hemisphere. "This has been an incredibly arduous undertaking - one that I’ve loved (almost) every minute of, but one that wound up being an even bigger challenge than I expected," wrote a spokesperson for studio Bit Kid on Steam.

"I know you guys are all looking for the most kick-ass action-adventure ever to grace a gaming system, and we’re doing everything we can to deliver on that promise. And now, we’re almost there!"

While much has no doubt changed since 2015, I enjoyed Chasm quite I bit when I wrote it up. Given the success of Dead Cells (which I have also written about), hopefully there's still an appetite for Chasm.

Here's the trailer:

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments