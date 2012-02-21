Champion Roundtable: Nautilus, the Titan of the Depths

League of Legends' latest champion is a massive water-logged diver, who looks more than a little like one of Andrew Ryan's creations. Lucas, Gavin, and Hollander Cooper discuss his tidal highs and lows in the latest Champion Roundtable, assessing whether or not this seaworthy tanky-jungler is worth the ticket of admission. One thing's for certain: toss him in a lane with Annie, and you'll be having flashbacks to the dystopian Rapture all game long.

