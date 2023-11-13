Celebrating 30 years of PC Gamer

In November 1993, the first issue of PC Gamer was released with a promise: "This is the future of PC games!" The timing was just right. The issue featured a host of future classics: Theme Park, Sam and Max, Sim City 2000. And, just a month after that issue landed, Doom arrived and transformed everybody's perception of what could be done with a plain beige box and a CRT monitor. PC gaming was the future, and we've been writing about it ever since. We've covered every major milestone, from Half-Life to Baldur's Gate 3; from the Voodoo 2 to the RTX 4090.

30 years later, that future is as vibrant and full of promise as it's ever been—no doubt far beyond the expectations of editor Matt Bielby and the original PC Gamer team. Almost every major publisher has a home on PC, as does the endless creativity of small teams and independent developers. PC Gamer has grown too, from a small handful of people launching a magazine in the sleepy town of Bath, to a global team working out of the US, UK and Australia to provide around-the-clock coverage of the most fascinating games, communities and creators around. (A few of us are still in that sleepy town of Bath).

This week, for our 30th birthday, we're marking the occasion with a series of articles celebrating the last 30 years of PC gaming, and our time spent covering it. None of this would have been possible without the many writers, editors and contributors that have lent their expertise to PC Gamer, or without you, our readers, and the passion you bring to the hobby. Check back throughout the week to enjoy the festivities. Thanks, and enjoy!

The most important games and moments in 30 years of PC gaming part 1: 1993-2003

Rick Lane explores some of the major moments across the last 30 years of PC gaming. In part one, we run through the '90s and early 2000s, from Doom to the controversial release of Valve's new distribution service, Steam.