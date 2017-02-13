CD Projekt's market cap breaks $1.6 billion, making it one of Poland's biggest companies

It's been a good half-decade for CD Projekt, the parent company of Witcher and Gwent (and, one of these years Cyberpunk) studio CD Projekt Red and digital storefront GOG—especially the last half-year of it. The company started 2015 with a share price of around 17PLN ($4.18), but following a surge through the end of 2016 and opening months of 2017, it's now sitting at 70PLN ($17.20) per share.

As pointed out by NeoGAF member boskee, That gives it a total market cap of more than $1.6 billion, and despite its scrappy indie appearance, that's enough to make it one of the biggest companies in Poland. For the purposes of comparison, it now sits well ahead of Capcom, which currently has a market cap of $1.38 billion. It also represents tremendous growth since the summer of 2016, when the company revealed that its value had hit the $1 billion mark, as Gamasutra noted, on the strength of The Witcher 3, which was still riding high on the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions, and—as always—GOG.

A few other game publisher market caps, just for fun:

Okay, that last one isn't really fair. On the other hand, CD Projekt also now has a larger market cap than Tauron Polska Energia SA, an energy holding company with interests in power and heat generation and distribution and coal mining, that employs over 25,000 people. That's pretty impressive. If Cyberpunk 2077 is as big a hit as The Witcher 3, CD Projekt may find itself catching up with Square Enix in a few years.

A clearer picture of CD Projekt's financial state will be revealed on March 30, when the company releases its annual results.

Thanks, NeoGAF.