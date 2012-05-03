CCP on the death of subscription MMOs: "It's simply not the case"

"People say the subscription MMO is dead. I fundamentally disagree with that. It's simply not the case."

We've been talking to EVE Online senior producer, John Lander, about the decline in subscription-funded gaming. In the past year the free-to-play model has dominated the PC MMO market but, as John mentions in the video, CCP have never considered it a viable option for their massively multiplayer space opera.

We recently asked every CCP man we could find whether DUST 514 is coming to PC . They didn't quite manage to deny it.

Do you still pay for a subscription MMO?