Castlevania Season 3 is coming in December

We've been paying lots of attention to Netflix's Witcher adaptation lately, but at PC Gamer we have room in our hearts for more than one sullen monster slayer. It's about time, then, that we write about Castlevania, which Netflix Nordic casually revealed was getting its third season next month.

Castlevania is one of the best game adaptations around, and probably Netflix's best cartoon that isn't about a horse, so a third season was greenlit right after the second aired. There wasn't a date attached, however, until now, with Netflix Nordic's nonchalant reveal.

I mean, these titles speak for themselves, right?25/11The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King27/11The Irishman28/11Merry Happy Whatever30/11Zombieland1/12Castlevania: Season 3Jackass 2.5Men in Black IIGrease13 Going on 30Hotel TransylvaniaI, TonyaNovember 25, 2019

This wouldn't be the first time a Netflix social media account has spilled the beans early, and Castlevania doesn't feature in any of the other lists on the official accounts. The pinned tweet has been up for a day now, however, so if it was posted in error, Netflix Nordic is just rolling with it.

According to the tweet, Castlevania Season 3 will air on December 1, giving us plenty of time to finish it before we hop in the tub with Geralt on December 20. In the meantime, we should probably be getting a trailer soon.