Popular

'Cappuccinopunk' barista sim Coffee Talk gets a standalone expansion next year

By

New drinks on the menu.

Fancy a cuppa, anyone? Last year's fantasy barista story Coffee Talk is returning with a new episode next year (thanks, RPS), letting you get back to serving brews to the troubled people, elves and orcs of Seattle.

Set in a late-night coffee shop (something I desperately needed when working late freelance shifts), Coffee talk has you tending drinks to a series of Seattleites, be they human or otherwise. You can tweak your drink recipes, stir up the perfect foam latte art, and the quality of your drink will affect your customer's mood—but you're mostly there to listen to the stories each customer comes in with.

Titled Hibiscus & Butterfly, the standalone expansion follows the lead of the first, featuring new drinks to brew in bolder colours, with a fresh cast of new characters to meet. More of the same, then—but then, aren't the best coffee shops the ones you can trust to be consistently reliable?

Coffee Talk: Episode 2 - Hibiscus & Butterfly is set to launch sometime next year. Until then, you can still play a free demo of the first game to get a taste, with the full game currently on sale until September 7.

Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton

20 years ago, Nat played Jet Set Radio Future for the first time—and she's not stopped thinking about games since. Joining PC Gamer in 2020, she comes from three years of freelance reporting at Rock Paper Shotgun, Waypoint, VG247 and more. Embedded in the European indie scene and having herself developed critically acclaimed small games like Can Androids Pray, Nat is always looking for a new curiosity to scream about—whether it's the next best indie darling, or simply someone modding a Scotmid into Black Mesa. She's also played for a competitive Splatoon team, and unofficially appears in Apex Legends under the pseudonym Horizon.
See comments