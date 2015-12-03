Resident Evil 2 Remake is being rebuilt "from the ground up"

The announcement in August that Resident Evil 2 is being remade was met with much happiness (and a small amount of cynicism about the desire for remakes over original material), but the utter lack of specifics left a lot of questions unanswered. Calling it a remake "suggests an involved update," as we noted, but the "remastered" Resident Evil that came out in January was more akin to a fresh coat of paint on an old game than a complete redo.

The situation was not made clearer when, according to PlayStation Trophies, Capcom said in its second-quarter financial summary that it is developing a "remastered version of Resident Evil 2." To address the confusion, Capcom Senior Marketing Director Stuart Turner took to Twitter to clarify that Resident Evil 2 is in fact being completely remade.

Seems to be a few people picking up a mistranslation in our own investor report. RE2 will be a full from the ground up remake NOT a remasterDecember 3, 2015

Capcom also appears to have reworded its financial brief, as it now explicitly states, "We have also decided to create a full remake version of Resident Evil 2." Unfortunately, the document says nothing else about it, so we still don't know when we can expect it, or even if it will arrive on the PC—although given that the Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster is coming our way (it's on Steam now), I'll be very surprised if RE2 doesn't get the mouse-and-keyboard treatment too.