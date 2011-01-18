Cannon Fodder 3 announced. First screenshots released

A sequel to Sensible Software's classic series of Cannon Fodder games has been unveiled by Russian development team GFI. Codemasters, owners of the IP, have told Eurogamer that "Plans to release outside of Russia and the CIS have yet to be announced." Find the first screenshots and more info after the jump.

GFI say the game will pit you and your tiny disposable soldiers against an international alliance of dictatorships. There will be levels set in space and on the moon. They also mention an isometric environment in full 3D, weather effects, change of time, destructible environments" and "physical water."

Are you planning on emigrating to play? Is this going to be worth the 17 year wait?