Call of Duty: Warzone RPG skillshots are very satisfying to watch

The most interesting thing happening in Battle Royales right now is Call of Duty: Warzone, and the most interesting thing in Call of Duty: Warzone is that a very large number of people are playing it and so statistically unlikely things are happening all the time, every day. That includes unlikely, or simply very hard to pull off, skillshots with rocket-propelled grenade launchers. The RPG-7 is a great primary armament because, well, there's not much else that can wipe out a whole team at once by blowing up their truck or helicopter. Please enjoy.

First up, your basic "lead the target's path" skillshot:

There's also the "don't even have my gear yet, but I did find an RPG-7."

Then, there are these. These are the pro-tier shots. The shots that remind you: When you are in a helicopter, you should not under any circumstances fly straight.

And, finally, this incredible shot. The pièce de résistance of RPG shots. A mid-air catch that I watched about five times in a row.