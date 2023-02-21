Where to use Sea Treasures Tokens in Warzone 2

Sea Treasures Tokens are found all over the new Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (opens in new tab) resurgence map, Ashika Island, but you might be wondering what they're for. As it turns out, you can use these tokens in specific vending machines dotted around the island, and I'll explain where you can find these below.

You'll be able to pick them up from the places you'd normally find loot—chests, shelves, or just lying in the middle of the floor. Once you have a stash of them, it's time to start spending. Here's where to use Warzone 2 Sea Treasures Tokens, and what you can get with them.

Warzone 2 Sea Treasure Tokens: Where to use them

Sea Treasures Tokens can be used at vending machines located at the numerous gas stations found around Ashika Island. Each token is used to get a random loot roll from the vending machine, which can include ammo, killstreaks, armor and weapons. What you get is down to luck, though, so it's better to plan for the worst and hope for the best in true RNG fashion.

The best place to find Sea Treasure Tokens is to look out for the new Reusable Supply Crates—they are easy to spot as they're blue. While these crates have the highest chance of containing them, you can get Sea Treasure Tokens from pretty much anywhere, so you shouldn't have to try too hard to find them during a game.