Can't invite friends in Warzone 2? You're not alone

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's social menu seems to be broken on the launch day of the battle royale sequel. Players are reporting that clicking on the social button on Call of Duty's main menu currently boots players right back to the main menu, locking them out of viewing their friend lists or grouping up.

I'm encountering the same issue, but thankfully, players have already figured out a reliable workaround (as shared by Netoxicky (opens in new tab) on Reddit) to invite friends to a group. It turns out the social tab isn't the only way to view your friends list—channels can do the trick, too.

Channels can be found in the upper-right of the main menu. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Here's how to party up in Warzone 2 until this bug is sorted out:

Click on the Channels button in the upper right of Call of Duty's main menu (it's the headphones icon) By default, you'll see an existing channel for your party at the top. Click it, then select "Invite to channel" You'll be taken to a friends list. Select who you'd like to invite and hit send

If for whatever reason you don't see an existing party channel at the top, you can also create a new channel, name it whatever you'd like, and invite friends to that. This is really just a roundabout way to invite friends to a party, but until this weird social menu bug is fixed, it seems to be our only option. According to the official Warzone 2 Trello board (opens in new tab), developers are aware of the problem and are "investigating" a fix.

We'll be tracking any other Warzone 2 launch issues that crop up today, so check back here to stay up to date or reach out to PC Gamer's tips line (opens in new tab) to share something you think we should know about.