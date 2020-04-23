Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer is free to play this weekend

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer is going free-to-play this weekend with a special playlist that will be available in the standalone battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone.

Prep the squad. #ModernWarfare Multiplayer Free Access Weekend is coming to #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/7j3s5ODVkLApril 23, 2020

According to Charlie Intel, the special playlist will support 6v6 and 10v10 gameplay on five maps:

Hovec Sawmill

Talsik Backlot

Aniyah Incursion

Hideout

Shoot House

The free weekend will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on April 24, and come to an end at the same time on April 27. If you don't already have Warzone installed, you might want to get started on it now, though: The standalone Warzone client download can weigh in at up to 101GB, which Activision warned in March could take several hours to complete, "depending on bandwidth, service provider, [and] additional regional factors."

