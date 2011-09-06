Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer shows headshots! Buzzkills! Payback!

[VAMS id="Zl4eZU9637MuY"]

The latest trailer for Modern Warfare 3 shows more mutiplayer violence and some new toys, like a deployable anti-air battery that can take down airborne attackers, which should hopefully even things up when the best players start unleashing Modern Warfare 3's most devastating kill streaks. Also shown, the familiar XP rewards. Payback! Buzzkill! One shot kill! First blood! Headshot! What do you think of pop-up XP numbers and shot awards satisfying and addictive, or a recurring nuisance?