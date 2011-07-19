Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 getting £250 "Ear Force" headset

How much would you be prepared to pay to hear Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at its best? If the answer is "between £90 and £250" then you might be interested in the range of new premium headsets from Turtle Beach, improbably named "Ear Force." Ear Force!

The best headset is called Ear Force Delta, because, according to action movies, delta team is always best. It has its own carrying case (Carry Force?) and comes "pre-loaded with unique custom Modern Warfare 3 presets and voice prompts." Ear Force Delta is specified as coming to the Xbox 360 and the PS3, with no mention of a PC release yet, so Modern Warfare 3 PC enthusiasts may have to look a little further down the list. Ear Force Bravo offers the same Modern Warfare 3 presets as its more macho Delta cousin, but at the low, low price of £169.99.

If that's a little too steep, then consider Ear Force Charlie. It has "eight amplified, acoustically-angled speakers delivering discrete surround sound" and is described as being "tournament grade." The final grade is Ear Force Foxtrot. Those cans will set you back £90 - the equivalent of just seven Call of Duty: Black Ops map packs.

Find out more on the Turtle Beach Modern Warfare 3 headsets on the Turtle Beach site . If you're love Call of Duty enough to consider buying a set, you might also want to check out the upcoming Call of Duty XP live event . It's going to have a life size paintball arena based on a Modern Warfare 2 map. Ear force!