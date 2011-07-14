Play Modern Warfare 3 at the Call of Duty XP event

Activision have revealed ticket prices and information on the Call of Duty XP convention on the CoD XP website , where the public will get their first chance to play Modern Warfare 3.

Tickets to the event go on sale on July 19 at 10am PST (1pm EST, 6pm BST) and will set you back $150. Your cash gets you two days at the event at a location that is no less than the equivalent of nine football pitches big. Read on for more details and information on the $1million prize fund.

Those wishing to attend must be over 18, and can only buy two tickets - the proceeds of which will go to the Call of Duty Endowment fund; a charity that aids returning war veterans.

The much-talked about $1million prize tournament will be a 32-team elimination set-up, with the victorious four-player squad taking away $400,000.

Naturally the other big pull for CoD fans will be the chance to play Modern Warfare 3 for the first time, with the multiplayer component having its public debut at the event when it starts September 2. The game is released November this year.

