Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 could be announced this week

A voice actor involved in the development of the next Call of Duty game has suggested that the sequel will be announced soon. Craig Fairbrass, who voiced Gaz in Modern Warfare and Ghost in Modern Warfare 2, has spoken on a radio show about his roles in the Call of Duty games, saying that he's recently been finishing up a few final "bits and pieces" for "something that's going to be out in May."

Speaking on talkSPORT , Fairbrass said "I did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as Gaz and then I did Ghost in Modern Warfare 2, which has become one of the most iconic figures in the history of computer games, which is great, and I've just been out in LA doing something that's going to be announced in May... I've just been out there doing some bits and pieces and one of it's to do with... I can't say too much."

CVG note that yesterday's release of the latest Escalation map pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops on the XBox, and the announcement of Activision's first quarter financial results next Monday make this week the ideal time to make an announcement about the next Call of Duty game.

When asked about his Call of Duty voice work, Fairbrass said "I was out there from January to the end of February [and] Activision took me to their hub, I was a guest for the day, and they took me all around and they showed me the game - you know, these games are like $200 million to produce.

"It's incredible. This place was like the size of 10 factories, there was all these people working."

It's rumoured that the next Modern Warfare game will be out in November, and is being developed by three different studios . We'll know soon enough if that turns out to be true.