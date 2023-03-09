Call of Duty is getting Shredder

Audio player loading…

Earlier today the official Call of Duty Twitter account released a teaser video confirming Shredder for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Shredder is the big baddie in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, which is not a cartoon many would associate with firearms. Indeed, I can't remember a single instance of Shredder using a ballistic weapon, but why let that ruin a lucrative cross-promotion?

A new evil will rise 🥷⚔️ pic.twitter.com/jA5f7ogAbpMarch 8, 2023 See more

If it's anything like previous celebrity Operators like Snoop Dogg , Rambo and John McClane , Shredder will come in a purchasable Operator Bundle, with his own voice lines and challenges—perhaps even some Shredder (or TMNT) themed cosmetics. If there are voice lines, who knows who'll be doing them: Hoon Lee voiced Shredder in the most recent Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

Worth noting too, that a new Seth Rogen-produced TMNT movie—Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem—released its cast list earlier this week, and Shredder ain't in it. It does have impressive voice talent though, including Rogen, Jackie Chan, John Cena, Ice Cube, Post Malone and more. That film releases in August, and its distinctive art style doesn't look much like the teaser vid above. In other words, the Shredder sitch is incredibly vague until we inevitably hear more, but this is certain: the skin itself is coming March 21.