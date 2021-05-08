Step aside Rambo, Die Hard's John McClane is coming for Call of Duty: Warzone

Looks like Rambo isn't the only 80s movie hero heading for Call of Duty: Warzone. A tweet from the official Call of Duty account makes it look like John McClane, the wisecracking protagonist of the Die Hard movies played by Bruce Willis, is on his way to Verdansk.

Air ducts are a complicated network of danger. If yours are in need of repair, call the best in the business at Nakatomi Duct Cleaning. Learn more here: https://t.co/0PN0f3HliO pic.twitter.com/4vJEdiQ7OKMay 8, 2021

The tweet advertises an air duct cleaning service owned by the Nakatomi corporation, the company that owned the skyscraper John McClane saves from terrorists in the first Die Hard film. It's packed with other nods to the movie, such as an N shaped like the lighter John uses to see his way around as he crawls hither and yon through the building's ventilation system. There's even a fake website.

We don't know yet what form we'll see these characters in when Warzone gets around to revealing the goods, but if these are going to be full-on operators rather than just skins I'm interested in what weirdo finishing moves they come up with.

If they are full-on operators, I demand a Live Free or Die Hard old man McClane skin or we're all just wasting our time here.

The real question though is why should these people be afraid of John McClane? He wouldn't hurt anyone. He's a policeman. There are rules for policemen.