CoD: Ghosts trailer details Nemesis map pack, includes mine carts and smallest-ever CoD map

It's strange to hear developers boast about how small the maps in their newest map pack are, but I hear just that in this trailer for CoD: Ghosts' final piece of DLC, Nemesis. This adds some "small-to-medium"-sized maps based around the themes 'mine cart level', 'wintry submarine base' and 'please desecrate this lovely Chinese village', along with a remake of the "smallest map ever made for Call of Duty": Shipment (now called Showtime). This one's a futuristic, Smash TV-style game show, replete with a cheesy announcer commentating on the killy goings-on. The DLC also adds the final bit to the game's full-on sci-fi Extinction mode. Exodus will see you coming face-to-elongated-face with the Ancestors, ie XCOM-ish psionic aliens. The trailer is below.

Nemesis releases next week on Xbox-flavoured systems, but if it's anything like all the other map packs, we can expect it on PC a month later. It's part of the Ghosts season pass, but you can also stump up $14.99/£11.59 to buy the DLC separately.

Ta, Eurogamer .