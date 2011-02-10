Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike PC release in March

Activision have revealed that the First Strike map pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops will be out on PC by the end of March. Activision have also set up a new company devoted to creating new DLC for Call of Duty. Read on for details and the First Strike trailer.

Activision made the reveal when announcing its quarterly financial results last night. They mentioned that the pack would be out on PC this financial quarter, which ends in March. Activision also announced the formation of a new company devoted exclusively to creating digital downloads for Call of Duty. The team will be called Beachhead, and have been tasked with creating "best in class digital experience for Call of Duty." It looks as though we can look forward to more Call of Duty: Black Ops map packs and expansions in future.

First Strike contains four new multiplayer maps and a new "zombie experience."



Stadium - competitive map set in an Ice Hockey rink.

Kowloon - multiplayer map that takes place on the rooftops of Kowloon

Berlin Wall - A multiplayer fight for checkpoint Charlie.

Discovery - A competitive map set in an Antarctic research facility, based on the Reznov mission from the singleplayer campaign.

Ascension - New zombie map with new weapons and creatures to fight.

There's no exact release date or price set for the PC version yet, but it should be out before April 1. Check out the official Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike site for more information. Here's the First Strike trailer.

[via CVG ]